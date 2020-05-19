Connect with us

ASE Cancels 2020 Instructor Training Conference

The ASE Education Foundation has canceled its Instructor Training Conference that was scheduled for July 14-17, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

The annual conference provides training to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, we made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s conference,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Our top priority is the safety of the participating instructors, technical presenters and other attendees. We wish them all good health and look forward to convening with them at the next conference.”

The 2021 ASE Instructor Training Conference will be held in Concord, North Carolina, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, July 26-29, 2021.

