ASE Announces Staff Changes At ASE, ASE Education Foundation

ASE and the ASE Education Foundation have announced the following staff changes effective Jan. 1. After seven years of leading the Education Foundation, Trish Serratore has decided to transition to part-time status and will move back to ASE as senior vice president of communications. ASE Senior Vice President Mike Coley will take over her position as president of the ASE Education Foundation.

A 30-year veteran of ASE, Serratore will be responsible for company communications and will advance awareness about ASE and its value and purpose through industry, consumer and governmental interface.

“We are glad to have Trish back on the ASE side. Her longtime experience in the industry and most recently with the Foundation are key to our future initiatives,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO.

Coley has been with ASE for more than 20 years, serving in several capacities, including overseeing the ASE Test Development department. He has both engineering and MBA degrees and previously taught automotive service technology part-time at the local community college.

“These changes play to the strengths of our staff. Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience to the Foundation position,” added Zilke.

In other recent staff changes at ASE, Allison Guth, vice president, finance, will now also oversee ASE information technology functions. John Tisdale has been named assistant vice president, special testing programs and Dave Milne has been named assistant vice president, traditional testing programs.

For more information about ASE, visit the website at ase.com.