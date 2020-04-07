Ascot Supply Corp. Adds 15th Member

Ascot Supply Corporation has added its 15th and newest member, B-Line Tire & Auto Supply Ltd.

B-Line Tire & Auto Supply is a family business that distributes tire supplies, shop equipment, tools and accessories, as well as automotive and car wash supplies. Mike Bolduc, the company’s founder and current president, began B-Line in 1985, and the 100% Canadian company is equipped with supply trucks across the country with four main locations: Edmonton, Burnaby, Saskatoon and Laval.

They company’s sales team also provides on- and off-site training seminars.

Ascot Supply says it extends a warm welcome and congratulations to B-Line Tire & Auto Supply.