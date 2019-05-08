ASA Announces Partnership with Podium

ASA Automotive Systems is partnering withPodium to help ASA dealers interact with customers and build their online reputation through reviews.

Podium’s interaction platform and online review tools are now available to companies running ASA’s TireMaster, TireMaster GTX and TireMaster Enterprise Software.



“As the tire and auto service industry operates in a highly competitive market with dealers selling the same tires and services at similar price points, dealers need to build their online reputation to stand out,” said Dave Vogel, general manager of ASA Automotive Systems. “The Podium integration will save dealers time as well as improve trust through ‘digital word of mouth’ by increasing the number of online reviews on Google and Facebook that customers use when deciding where to buy tires or get a service job done from.”



Podium’s interactive platform allows dealers to interact with customers through text messages, Facebook Messenger, Google Click-to Message and Webchat messages that are delivered to one inbox where dealers can respond directly and have two-way conversations live in their Podium account.

