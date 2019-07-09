ASA Automotive Systems Announces Leadership Changes

ASA Automotive Systems has announced organizational and leadership changes that align with its corporate restructuring and growth strategy.

The organizational restructuring is aligned with preparing departmental managers with business unit level responsibility. “Our single largest challenge at Fog and Constellation (Software, Inc.) is grooming or attracting qualified leaders as we continue to grow those companies, organically or acquisitively, within our portfolios,” said Marc Belanski, automotive portfolio manager at Fog Software Group.

As a result of restructuring, the following senior-level leadership changes will take place:

