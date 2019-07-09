ASA Automotive Systems Announces Leadership Changes
ASA Automotive Systems has announced organizational and leadership changes that align with its corporate restructuring and growth strategy.
The organizational restructuring is aligned with preparing departmental managers with business unit level responsibility. “Our single largest challenge at Fog and Constellation (Software, Inc.) is grooming or attracting qualified leaders as we continue to grow those companies, organically or acquisitively, within our portfolios,” said Marc Belanski, automotive portfolio manager at Fog Software Group.
As a result of restructuring, the following senior-level leadership changes will take place:
- Hasan Askari, currently executive director of enterprise products, has been appointed as executive director of enterprise sales, reporting to Dave Vogel, general manager of ASA Automotive Systems.
- Ashley Hopkins currently TireMaster Enterprise (TME) professional services manager, will take the role of director of enterprise operations, reporting to Vogel.
- Jared Bailey, currently TireMaster professional services manager, will take the role of director of TireMaster operations, reporting to Vogel.