ASA Automotive Systems Makes Executive Leadership Changes

ASA Automotive Systems announced April 10 executive leadership changes within the company.

Marc Belanski, president of ASA Automotive Systems, is now the portfolio manager – automotive at FOG Software Group, ASA’s parent company. In this role, Marc will oversee ASA Automotive Systems, Pace Software and Megabus, specifically assisting the general managers. Additionally, Marc will lead the mergers and acquisition activity.

Dave Vogel, currently executive vice president of ASA, will advance to the role of general manager. Dave will be leading all business operations of ASA, expanding on his prior role of managing the TireMaster product line, sales and marketing. He will report to Marc Belanski.