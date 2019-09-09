News/ASA Automotive Systems
September 9, 2019

ASA Automotive Partners with Phocas Software

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

ASA Automotive Systems, Inc. and Phocas Software have partnered to make Phocas’ data analytics solution available to companies running ASA’s TireMaster Enterprise and TireMaster GTX software.

Phocas’ solution includes sales, purchasing and inventory databases. As an ASA Premier Business Partner, Phocas will participate in ASA conferences and sales meetings and work closely with ASA on joint marketing and education efforts, the company says.

Phocas says it will make it easy for TireMaster Enterprise and TireMaster GTX users to better understand their business performance while addressing many of the industry’s pain points, including making data analytics accessible and simple for users of all skill levels; improving inventory, rebate, sales and order tracking; turning raw data into easy-to-read charts, tables, and graphs; monitoring customer buying trends; and uncovering sales opportunities.

