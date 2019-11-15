ASA Automotive Partners with OpenBay on AI-Powered Customer Engagement Tools

ASA Automotive Systems is adding AI-powered customer engagement tools to its TireMaster software for the automotive services industry.

ASA has partnered with Openbay to add Openbay Otis, the industry’s first AI-powered virtual service advisor for dealer websites, to its TireMaster, TireMaster Enterprise and TireMaster GTX software. Available to existing ASA customers, the addition of Openbay Otis will help ASA dealers to convert more online customers looking for automotive service by answering questions about their business, providing real-time service quotes, two-way texting communication and booking appointments.

“For tire and automotive service businesses, it’s conversations that drive revenue growth,” said Hasan Askari, executive director of enterprise sales at ASA Automotive Systems. “By automating time-consuming tasks of providing quotes, delivering instant and personalized responses to customers, Openbay Otis will help service teams to save time and increase revenue, along with delivering an experience that meets the needs of the modern-day consumer.”

According to Gartner research, 85% of consumers will engage with a business without interacting with another human being by 2020. Furthermore, 60% of millennials currently interact with businesses using virtual messaging platforms, with 70% reporting positive experiences. The millennial and Gen Z consumers, who represent over 69 million drivers, expect an instantaneous, personalized connection to their service provider and access to services, specific to their needs, the research found.

“With the evolving customer journey and more reliance on online information sources and convenience, we plan to help secure a larger market share for our dealers with the Openbay partnership,” Hasan says. “At ASA with the launch of our new digital division, we will continue to invest in new digital tools designed to drive consumers to the dealer operation.”

Using AI technology and natural language processing, Openbay Otis understands human language and responds in the same manner to deliver a more personalized online experience. With its knowledge in automotive and an understanding of millions of mechanical services for a variety of import and domestic vehicle year-make-models, Otis will enable ASA dealers to streamline the process of directing customer needs from start to finish. Through the Openbay marketplace, ASA dealers would also be able to connect with millions of vehicle owners in need of immediate service.

“The automotive service industry has typically lagged other industries for the adoption of leading-edge technologies involved with online customer engagement,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “Thousands of tire and auto shops use ASA’s software to manage their business operations every day. Adding the power of Openbay Otis will help dealers grow their automotive service revenue. This partnership is a great opportunity for us to work with an industry leader to help speed up the adoption of newer technology to deliver an accurate and personalized experience when inquiring about automotive services.”