ASA Automotive Announces New Digital Division at 2019 SEMA Show

ASA Automotive Systems announced the launch of its new digital division Thursday at the 2019 SEMA Show. Staffed by industry experts, the division includes a new suite of services and software targeted at customer attraction and retention for tire dealerships.

The division will provide a full spectrum of integrated digital products and services, including: digital marketing strategy, content marketing, social media, mobile-optimized websites, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), digital advertising and products that enhance the consumer in-store experience.

Dave Vogel, general manager for ASA, said the services provided through the new division will be offered a la carte to ASA’s existing dealers to ensure that the services they invest in fit their shop’s needs. The services can also be integrated with POS systems outside of ASA’s software.

“ASA digital is an important expansion of our company’s product line, which will address a critical need in the industry currently being underserved and perfectly complements our core shop management software business,” Vogel said. “ASA’s digital division will operate in the same way: serving the digital marketing needs of ASA dealers and also operating as a stand-alone digital products entity. Together, we form a powerful suite of seamless business solutions with the best-in-class management system and consumer-facing products to help engage and drive traffic to the dealer operation.”

The new digital division will also include Openbay‘s Otis, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered messaging platform that allows website visitors to receive service estimates, book appointments and contact a shop’s service department.

These days, buyers are more empowered when it comes to purchasing tires or servicing their cars. Because they have search engines at their fingertips, they research more online and expect to interact with dealers in ways that go beyond stepping through the door at a brick-and-mortar outlet.

“For 30 years, ASA has grown and evolved with the automotive industry with regard to the changing customer journey and helping dealers adapt to meet their demands,” said Justin Chalk, vice president of product management at ASA Automotive Systems.

ASA’s new digital tools are designed to drive consumers to the dealer operation with modern methods, such as connecting their company website directly with the point-of-sale to assist with website inquiries, scheduling services and helping build their online reputation. “Our new digital offering will allow us to serve the growing needs of businesses trying to take advantage of emerging digital marketing tools and delivering an experience that meets the needs of the modern-day consumer,” Justin added.