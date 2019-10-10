Undercar/Arnott
October 10, 2019

Arnott Introduces Rear Air Spring for 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tyrata IntelliTread Drive-Over-System Includes Measuring Tire Tread Depth for Fleets

Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Strut for 2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, 2006-2011 ML-Class

Falken Releases Ziex ZE960 A/S High-Performance All-Season Tire

Arnott Introduces Rear Air Spring for 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera

Akebono Kicks Off New Advertising Campaign

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Nokian Tyres Debuts as Major Sponsor of 2019 Colorado Classic

Goodyear to Pay $6.73 Million After Man Dies Following Tire Explosion, Louisiana Judge Rules

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Arnott-Porsche-Panamera-Rear-Air-Springs-A-3306

Arnott has introduced a new rear aftermarket air spring for the 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera (970 Chassis) with auto leveling.

Arnott’s new rear air spring, A-3306, features a multi-ply, ContiTech air sleeve engineered for extended service life, the company says. The air springs are assembled with Tier 1 components including heavy-duty crimp rings, a black anodized CNC-machined aluminum top and piston, a protective dust cover and a new 6 mm airline fitting. The universal air spring fits the left or right side of the vehicle.

The Arnott Porsche air spring is designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. and is backed by Arnott’s warranty. The design of the air spring replaces the OE part.

Show Full Article