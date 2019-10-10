Arnott Introduces Rear Air Spring for 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera

Arnott has introduced a new rear aftermarket air spring for the 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera (970 Chassis) with auto leveling.

Arnott’s new rear air spring, A-3306, features a multi-ply, ContiTech air sleeve engineered for extended service life, the company says. The air springs are assembled with Tier 1 components including heavy-duty crimp rings, a black anodized CNC-machined aluminum top and piston, a protective dust cover and a new 6 mm airline fitting. The universal air spring fits the left or right side of the vehicle.

The Arnott Porsche air spring is designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. and is backed by Arnott’s warranty. The design of the air spring replaces the OE part.