News/Arnott
April 23, 2019

Arnott Releases New Lexus GX 460 Rear Air Springs

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Service 101: Installing Adhesive Wheel Weights

Arnott Releases New Lexus GX 460 Rear Air Springs

Pep Boys Announces Tech of the Year Winners

Michelin, Continental Named to Forbes Best Large Employer List

Ford Professional Service Network Announces New Rewards, Benefits

Goodyear Honors Paul Mathias with Highway Hero Award

Tire Pros Unveils New Programs, Strategy for a Changing Industry

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Yokohama Tire Rolls Out New Geolander X-CV

Arnott-LexusGX460

Arnott has released new aftermarket replacement air springs for the 2010-2018 Lexus GX 460, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and 4Runner.

Arnott’s new rear air springs, A-3331 (rear right) and A-3332 (rear left), for the 2010-2018 Lexus GX 460, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (J150) and 4Runner (N280) feature a ContiTech OE-quality air sleeve, CNC-machined aluminum top, formed steel piston, heavy-duty crimping rings and protective dust cover. The Arnott replacement Lexus and Toyota air springs are designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. and are backed by Arnott’s warranty.

Show Full Article