Arnott Releases New Lexus GX 460 Rear Air Springs

Arnott has released new aftermarket replacement air springs for the 2010-2018 Lexus GX 460, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and 4Runner.

Arnott’s new rear air springs, A-3331 (rear right) and A-3332 (rear left), for the 2010-2018 Lexus GX 460, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (J150) and 4Runner (N280) feature a ContiTech OE-quality air sleeve, CNC-machined aluminum top, formed steel piston, heavy-duty crimping rings and protective dust cover. The Arnott replacement Lexus and Toyota air springs are designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. and are backed by Arnott’s warranty.