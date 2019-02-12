News/Arnott
February 12, 2019

Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Springs for Range Rovers

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott has introduced new aftermarket replacement air springs for the 2013-2018 Range Rover and 2014-2018 Range Rover Sport.

The company’s new rear air springs A-3025 for the 2013-2018 Range Rover L405 chassis and A-3027 for the 2014-2018 Range Rover Sport L494 chassis feature an OE quality air sleeve, heavy-duty crimping rings and high-impact plastic resin top and bottom pistons. The Arnott replacement air springs are designed, assembled and tested in the U.S.

Arnott’s new universal Range Rover air springs fit either the left or right side of the vehicle and are backed by Arnott’s industry leading warranty.

For more information on the company’s line of air suspension products for automotive and motorcycle applications, visit www.arnottindustries.com.

