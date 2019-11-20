Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for Volvo SPA Platform Models

Arnott has introduced new premium air suspension struts for the front left and right side of Volvo SPA platform models equipped with optional electronically-controlled air suspension, including the 2015-2018 Volvo XC90, excluding hybrid models.

Arnott’s new Volvo struts, AS-3343 and AS-3344, feature Eibach dampers tuned to provide an OE-like ride, the company says. The struts are built with cross-hatch, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeves that are protected by aluminum cans and dust covers. The products are designed and assembled in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including long-lasting O-rings, polyurethane bump stops, heavy-duty crimping rings, new 6mm airline fittings and check valves.

The new struts are pre-assembled for easy installation and are backed by Arnott’s warranty, the company says.