November 20, 2019

Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for Volvo SPA Platform Models

Arnott-AS3343-AS3344-Volvo-FrontAirStrut

Arnott has introduced new premium air suspension struts for the front left and right side of Volvo SPA platform models equipped with optional electronically-controlled air suspension, including the 2015-2018 Volvo XC90, excluding hybrid models.

Arnott’s new Volvo struts, AS-3343 and AS-3344, feature Eibach dampers tuned to provide an OE-like ride, the company says. The struts are built with cross-hatch, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeves that are protected by aluminum cans and dust covers. The products are designed and assembled in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including long-lasting O-rings, polyurethane bump stops, heavy-duty crimping rings, new 6mm airline fittings and check valves.

The new struts are pre-assembled for easy installation and are backed by Arnott’s warranty, the company says.

