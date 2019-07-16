Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Struts for Jeep Grand Cherokee Models

Arnott has introduced new premium aftermarket air suspension struts for the front of the 2011-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WK2 Chassis) with Quadra-Lift and with and without sport suspension.

The Arnott-engineered struts, AS-3323 and AS-3324, feature premium Eibach monotube shock absorbers. The new struts are designed, tested and assembled in the U.S. with components including a cross-axis, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve, steel top mount, O-rings, polyurethane bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, new air line fitting and check valve, Arnott says.

The Arnott aftermarket struts are protected by an aluminum can and dust cover to provide a long service life and are backed by Arnott’s warranty.