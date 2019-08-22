Arnott Produces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for 2004-2010 Audi A8

Arnott has introduced new premium aftermarket air suspension struts for the rear of the 2004-2010 Audi A8 (D3 Chassis) without sport suspension.

The Arnott-engineered struts, AS-3031 and AS-3030, feature premium Eibach monotube dampers precisely valved to provide OE-like ride comfort and handling, Arnott says. The pre-assembled struts are designed in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including O-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, new air line fitting, connector valve and a cross-axis, multi-ply air sleeve.

The aftermarket struts are protected by an aluminum can and dust cover to provide a long service life and are backed by Arnott’s warranty.