Products/Arnott
August 27, 2019

Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Strut for 2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Strut for 2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Icahn Automotive to Separate Into Two Aftermarket Companies

Myers Industries Acquires Tuffy Manufacturing Industries

Tire Review Study: Tire Dealer Operations

Continental Releases ATE Replacement Brake Boosters

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

First Apollo Truck Tyre Zone Opens in Thailand

ARNOTT-MercedezBenz-AirStruts

Arnott has introduced a new premium aftermarket air suspension strut for the front left or right side of the 2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (W164 chassis) ML63 AMG.

Arnott’s Mercedes-Benz strut, AS-3089, features a premium Eibach damper precisely valved to provide a ride that mimics that of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class AMG, the company says. The strut is designed in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including a cross-axis, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve with a steel top mount, O-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings and a 4mm air fitting. The new strut does not require a core deposit or handling and is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

Arnott also offers a remanufactured version of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class strut (AS-2463) which supports the vehicle’s factory damping functionality, Arnott says.

Show Full Article