Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Strut for 2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

Arnott has introduced a new premium aftermarket air suspension strut for the front left or right side of the 2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (W164 chassis) ML63 AMG.

Arnott’s Mercedes-Benz strut, AS-3089, features a premium Eibach damper precisely valved to provide a ride that mimics that of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class AMG, the company says. The strut is designed in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including a cross-axis, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve with a steel top mount, O-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings and a 4mm air fitting. The new strut does not require a core deposit or handling and is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

Arnott also offers a remanufactured version of the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class strut (AS-2463) which supports the vehicle’s factory damping functionality, Arnott says.