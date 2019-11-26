Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Shock for 2004-2010 Infiniti, Nissan Armada

Arnott has introduced a new premium air suspension shock for the rear of the 2004-2010 Infiniti QX56 (JA60) and Nissan Armada (WA60).

The Arnott-engineered shock, AS-3284, features a custom-tuned damper, which provides an OE-like ride and a multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve. The new shock is designed in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including heavy-duty crimping rings, long-lasting seals and a 5 mm push-to-connect air line fitting, Arnott says.

The universal air-assisted shock fits the left or right side of the vehicle and is backed by Arnott’s industry-leading warranty.