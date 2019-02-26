Arnott Introduces Aftermarket Air Suspension Replacement Struts for Bentley, VW Models

Arnott has introduced new aftermarket air suspension struts for the front of the 2003-2019 Bentley Continental GT, 2006-2019 Flying Spur and 2003-2006 Volkswagen Phaeton. AS-3127 (front right) and AS-3128 (front left) replace the OE struts and feature a premium Eibach shock absorber precisely valved to ride like the OE, Arnott says.

The new struts were designed with an elongated piston, which provides an exceptional ride without requiring the OE reservoir, according to the company. The Arnott struts are built with Tier 1 components including a cross-cord multi-ply air bladder from ContiTech and a CNC-machined top mount made from aircraft-quality aluminum. This new air strut is designed and assembled in the U.S. with Arnott’s seals, O-rings, polyurethane bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, quick connect air fitting and check valve, along with a dust boot and aluminum can to protect the strut. Each air strut for the Bentley and Phaeton is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

For more information on the company’s line of air suspension replacement products now available for more than 150 automotive and motorcycle applications, visit arnottindustries.com.