The Switch to Scheduling Out Tire & Service Work

To manage the flow of traffic in their shops during the pandemic, many tire dealers switched to taking appointments and scheduling out walk-ins as they came in. So, how does one masterfully manage the flow of work for optimal shop productivity?

Madeleine Winer

In this industry, you often hear the phrase “Appointments vs. Walk-ins.” Does your service advisor meticulously manage your shop’s scheduled work? Or, are you banking on helping customers out when they need it and walk into your store? The answer for many is both. But as tire dealers worked to manage the flow of traffic in their shops during the pandemic, more and more switched to taking appointments and scheduling out walk-ins as they came in. Customers felt safer. Employees were less stressed. So, how does one masterfully manage the flow of work for optimal shop productivity?

This year’s Top Shop Winner and Finalists have some ideas. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, our Top Shops delve into their beliefs on scheduling out work and the keys for successfully managing workflow. You’ll hear how:

