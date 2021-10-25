In this industry, you often hear the phrase “Appointments vs. Walk-ins.” Does your service advisor meticulously manage your shop’s scheduled work? Or, are you banking on helping customers out when they need it and walk into your store? The answer for many is both. But as tire dealers worked to manage the flow of traffic in their shops during the pandemic, more and more switched to taking appointments and scheduling out walk-ins as they came in. Customers felt safer. Employees were less stressed. So, how does one masterfully manage the flow of work for optimal shop productivity?