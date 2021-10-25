In this industry, you often hear the phrase “Appointments vs. Walk-ins.” Does your service advisor meticulously manage your shop’s scheduled work? Or, are you banking on helping customers out when they need it and walk into your store? The answer for many is both. But as tire dealers worked to manage the flow of traffic in their shops during the pandemic, more and more switched to taking appointments and scheduling out walk-ins as they came in. Customers felt safer. Employees were less stressed. So, how does one masterfully manage the flow of work for optimal shop productivity?
This year’s Top Shop Winner and Finalists have some ideas. In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, our Top Shops delve into their beliefs on scheduling out work and the keys for successfully managing workflow. You’ll hear how:
- Burt Brothers Tire & Service is encouraging customers to schedule out their service work. [1:35]
- Lex Brodie’s Tire, Brake & Service Company is constantly improving its online appointment-scheduling system for customers. [2:25]
- Telle Tire & Auto Centers maintains transparency with its customers and dials in on each customer expereince to dictate how the shop needs to adapt its workflow. [5:02]
- Plaza Tire Service‘s philosophy on increasing the flow of business by not scheduling appointments. [6:29]
Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube and Spreaker.