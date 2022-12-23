fbpx
Apollo Tyres Inaugurates Advanced R&D Tire Testing Facility

Madeleine Winer

Apollo Tyres has inaugurated its advanced tire testing facility that is housed at its global R&D center in Chennai, India. The new facility will help improve upon the efficiency and effectiveness of its product development cycles for passenger vehicle and two-wheeler tires, including ones for electric vehicles, the company said.

Key features of the facility include a custom-designed Flat-trac machine and Anechoic Chamber, which would characterize the performance of a tire’s dynamics and acoustics, leading to faster product development for both OE and replacement markets. Product categories that serve to benefit from the facility include high-end passenger vehicles, EV-specific tires for passenger vehicles and high-end motorcycle tires.

“We strongly focus on continuous improvement in the efficiency and effectiveness of product development, and this new facility will further augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models,” said Daniele Lorenzetti, CTO for Apollo Tyres Ltd. “We will be able to fine-tune the performance of our products by simulating real-world conditions using this facility. This is aligned with Apollo Tyres’ 2026 vision, of which technology is a key pillar.”

Apollo Tyres said it is also looking at reducing expensive and time-consuming tests at different tracks around the world by augmenting advanced testing capabilities.

Apollo Tyres Inaugurates Advanced R&D Tire Testing Facility

