Vredestein-Manchester-United

Apollo Tyres Expands Partnership with Manchester United

The company says the move is part of its growth strategy for the Vredestein brand across Europe and North American markets.
Tire Review Staff

Apollo Tyres is expanding its association with Manchester United as its “Official Global Tyre Partner” to include its Vredestein tire brand.

The Vredestein Tyres brand will be seen on the pitchside advertising boards at Manchester United home games. Additionally, the company says, once circumstances permit, consumers and business partners will experience the partnership across social platforms, in-store imagery, consumer competitions to win MU signed merchandise and tickets to visit Old Trafford, as well as providing unique access to Manchester United Soccer Schools.

