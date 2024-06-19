 Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

This collaboration will enable EV manufacturers to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Apollo-Cut-and-Chip-test-track-1400

Apollo Tyres has entered a partnership with NATRAX, a provider of testing and validation services, to establish a test track in India specifically designed to validate tires for EVs and low rolling resistance tires. The company said this collaboration aims to provide a dedicated testing facility for EV manufacturers, enabling them to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires. The facility will also evaluate cut and chip resistance of fuel-efficient tires (Star label program).

Related Articles

While inaugurating the facility at NATRAX, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, emphasized the importance of sustainable mobility. He attributed the track facilities at NATRAX to the government of India’s commitment to growth of the automotive industry, and addition of the new track is a significant step forward in the country’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” initiative, which aims to promote self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports, thereby fostering a more self-reliant India.

Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) for Apollo Tyres, underscored the company’s commitment in providing products to customers worldwide. By investing in cutting-edge testing facility, Apollo Tyres said it demonstrates its dedication to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. The facility will enable the company to fast-track development of tires for OEMs, in particular for EVs, and low rolling resistance tires, specifically designed for the Indian roads, taking into account the country’s unique road conditions and climate, according to Apollo.

Dr. Manish Jaiswal, director of NATRAX, highlighted the significance of NATRAX test tracks, stressing that the newly constructed unique cut and chip test track, built in close partnership with Apollo Tyres, added feathers to NATRAX facility. He also stated that this track is available for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tire manufacturers.

“This test track is uniquely designed to validate tires in a consistent manner by mimicking real-world conditions with split mu surfaces and gradients,” Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer for Apollo Tyres said. “This test track will help to reduce product development time, allowing Apollo Tyres to bring new products to market faster and more efficiently. This is a critical advantage in today’s fast-paced and competitive market. Furthermore, the joint development of this testing capability aligns with Apollo Tyres’ Electric Vehicle (EV) product journey for both domestic and international markets.”

You May Also Like

Tire-cologne-logo
Team-Falken-podium-finish
AIMA-Awards-Apollo-Tyres
ZC-Rubber-EV-tire-lineup
News

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires 33 Caliber Auto Care locations in Texas

The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations are spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Caliber-Auto-care-Sun-Auto

Sun Auto Tire & Service recently acquired 33 Caliber Auto Care locations throughout the state of Texas. The 33 Caliber Auto Care locations spread across Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio complement Sun Auto’s existing footprint in these markets, the company said. Caliber Auto Care teammates will stay on after Sun Auto's acquisition. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodturn Tire & Auto launches platform with 24 locations

Goodturn is a family of brands that provide automotive and tire repair and maintenance services, serving approximately 90k customers in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter’s new Hunter University is designed to train customers, techs and instructors

The online courses are generally presented in five-minute segments.

By Christian Hinton
PR-Training-Hunter-University-1400
Apollo Tires US recalls certain Vredestein, Quatrac tires

Dealers will replace the tires free of charge.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
Discount Tire, Major League Soccer (MLS) announce multiyear partnership

Discount Tire has also struck a partnership to be the official tire retailer of Inter Miami CF and is collaborating with Continental Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Discount-Tire-MLS-sponsorship

Other Posts

Tips for lifting HEVs and BEVs

If you can’t lift a vehicle without damage, you will not be able to unlock this service opportunity in this growing segment.

By Tire Review Staff
Lifting-HEV-and-BEV-Vehicles-1400
Apollo Tyres expands Vredestein Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i sizes

Vredestein Pinza HT has been introduced for premium SUVs in India in 16- to 18-in. sizes, while the Ultrac Vorti i has been expanded for luxury SUVs by introducing it in 21- and 22-in. sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Ultrac-Vorti-i-launch
Net Driven acquires CarCareConnect

With this acquisition, CarCareConnect customers will gain access to Net Driven’s suite of digital storefront and digital marketing solutions.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Hankook Tire America recalls select Kinergy GT tires

Certain Kinergy GT tires, size 235/60R18H H436, are missing the missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

By Christian Hinton
Recall