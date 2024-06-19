Apollo Tyres, NATRAX partner to establish EV test track

Apollo Tyres has entered a partnership with NATRAX, a provider of testing and validation services, to establish a test track in India specifically designed to validate tires for EVs and low rolling resistance tires. The company said this collaboration aims to provide a dedicated testing facility for EV manufacturers, enabling them to test and validate cut and chip resistance of tires. The facility will also evaluate cut and chip resistance of fuel-efficient tires (Star label program).

While inaugurating the facility at NATRAX, Dr. Hanif Qureshi, additional secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, emphasized the importance of sustainable mobility. He attributed the track facilities at NATRAX to the government of India’s commitment to growth of the automotive industry, and addition of the new track is a significant step forward in the country’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” initiative, which aims to promote self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports, thereby fostering a more self-reliant India.

Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) for Apollo Tyres, underscored the company’s commitment in providing products to customers worldwide. By investing in cutting-edge testing facility, Apollo Tyres said it demonstrates its dedication to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. The facility will enable the company to fast-track development of tires for OEMs, in particular for EVs, and low rolling resistance tires, specifically designed for the Indian roads, taking into account the country’s unique road conditions and climate, according to Apollo.

Dr. Manish Jaiswal, director of NATRAX, highlighted the significance of NATRAX test tracks, stressing that the newly constructed unique cut and chip test track, built in close partnership with Apollo Tyres, added feathers to NATRAX facility. He also stated that this track is available for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tire manufacturers.

“This test track is uniquely designed to validate tires in a consistent manner by mimicking real-world conditions with split mu surfaces and gradients,” Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer for Apollo Tyres said. “This test track will help to reduce product development time, allowing Apollo Tyres to bring new products to market faster and more efficiently. This is a critical advantage in today’s fast-paced and competitive market. Furthermore, the joint development of this testing capability aligns with Apollo Tyres’ Electric Vehicle (EV) product journey for both domestic and international markets.”