Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has named Brad Persons as the company’s new national sales head for commercial tires. In this role, Brad will oversee the company’s sales initiatives within the U.S. and Canada for commercial tires.

Prior to joining Apollo, Persons was the director of OEM sales for Stryten Energy’s GNB industrial power division. He began working in the tire industry in 2003 as a commercial tire and service salesperson. Since then, he has worked for organizations such as Michelin up until 2017, with his last post as a sales force development manager, commercial and industrial tires

Persons graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s in finance and economics. He later completed a master of science in management and a master of business administration at Southern Wesleyan University.

Persons’s hiring coincides with Apollo Tyres launching a complete line of commercial tires for fleets at the TMC (Transport Maintenance Council) Show in Orlando this week.