Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Hub in UK

Apollo Tyres is launching a “Digital Innovation Hub” in London. As part of the company’s digital strategy to implement what it calls “Industry 4.0,” Apollo says the innovation hub will use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to solve complex manufacturing problems, focused on improving the efficiency, quality and sustainability of its manufacturing practices.
Apollo says the hub is partnering with Glasgow University and is also implementing an ongoing internship program for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) students as part of the UK government strategy.