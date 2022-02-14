Apollo Tyres to Deploy EV Charging Stations

According to Apollo Tyres , they have announced a strategic partnership with Tata Power for the deployment of public charging stations across India.

Click Here to Read More

These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres’ commercial and passenger vehicle zones spread across the country.

The development and availability of EV charging infrastructure is a key requirement for the rapid adoption of electric mobility in India. The Tata Power-Apollo Tyres partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their EVs across various locations.