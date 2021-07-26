Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021

“Sustainability in Uncertainty – the Challenges Ahead” was the theme for Apollo Tyres Global Partners’ Summit 2021, which was held virtually with its global raw material business partners. According to the company, over 700 participants attended the summit from approximately 270 organizations across 30 different countries.

Click Here to Read More

At the virtual event, the corporate procurement team at Apollo Tyres shared the “Apollo Sustainability Procurement Vision,” along with a plan for increased usage of recycled and renewable materials going forward. The sustainability panel, made up of global chief sustainability officers and Stefano Savi, director of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR), discussed the partnership and collaborative approach among stakeholders to practice circularity in business, the company says.

Sharing the company’s vision of ‘Driving Progress, Together,’ Apollo’s senior management team requested that its raw material business partners take a pledge to pursue a green agenda, ramp up their capacities, de-risk their supply chains and continue focusing on quality and delivery of their supplies, according to the company.