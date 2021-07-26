Connect with us

News

Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021

Tire Review Staff

on

“Sustainability in Uncertainty – the Challenges Ahead” was the theme for Apollo Tyres Global Partners’ Summit 2021, which was held virtually with its global raw material business partners. According to the company, over 700 participants attended the summit from approximately 270 organizations across 30 different countries.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At the virtual event, the corporate procurement team at Apollo Tyres shared the “Apollo Sustainability Procurement Vision,” along with a plan for increased usage of recycled and renewable materials going forward. The sustainability panel, made up of global chief sustainability officers and Stefano Savi, director of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR), discussed the partnership and collaborative approach among stakeholders to practice circularity in business, the company says.

Sharing the company’s vision of ‘Driving Progress, Together,’ Apollo’s senior management team requested that its raw material business partners take a pledge to pursue a green agenda, ramp up their capacities, de-risk their supply chains and continue focusing on quality and delivery of their supplies, according to the company.

Advertisement

As part of the summit, the Apollo Sustainability Awards 2021 were presented to the following: Thai Eastern Group, Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd. and Birla Carbon for being the front-runners on sustainability, the company says. In addition, M/s Pabitra Das from Assam, Indiam was awarded the Apollo Emerging Partner Award 2021. Century Enka, JG Chemicals and PPG Industries were awarded the Apollo Gold Partner Awards 2021 for the categories of supply chain excellence, quality champion and service excellence.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: TIA Board Elects Jarman as Secretary

News: Automotive Specialty-Equipment Retail Sales Reach New High

News: IMR Releases Data on the Impact of EVs on Independent Shops

News: Movin’On Challenge Design 2022 Theme Announced

Advertisement

on

Apollo Tyres Conducts Global Partners’ Summit 2021

on

Milwaukee Tool Announces Next-Generation Hole Dozer

on

Apollo Tyres Sets Goal of $5B in Sales by 2026

on

Hankook Tire Partners with Challenge4
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
vip-tires vip-tires

News

VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location
Happy-Fourth-July Happy-Fourth-July

News

Tire Review Wishes You a Happy Independence Day
Connect
Tire Review Magazine