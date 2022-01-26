Connect with us
apollo-chennai-india-plant-sustainability

News

Apollo Tyres Increases Use of Green Power for Chennai Facility

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Apollo Tyres Ltd. says it has secured green power sources for its largest manufacturing facility in Chennai, located the southern part of India. This will increase the share of renewable energy to more than 30% of the total for this manufacturing facility.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Apollo Tyres has invested in CSE Deccan Solar, a subsidiary of Cleantech Solar, a sum of INR 93 million (approx. $1.25 million), for a 27.2% equity, to get a guaranteed supply of 40 million units of electricity per year for its Chennai facility. Considering that solar power gets produced only for few hours every day, and there is no storage facility available, the company opted for an off-take of an optimum quantity, which is about 20% of the total requirements in Chennai.

Considering that the rate of solar power is fixed for the next two decades in India, the company is also looking at cost savings through its deal with Cleantech Solar. The supply of solar power to Apollo Tyres’ Chennai facility is likely to begin in July this year, the company says.

Advertisement

Apollo Tyres has an installed capacity to produce around 900 metric tons of tires per day in Chennai, which includes passenger vehicle tires and light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle tires.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Momentum USA to Release New Part Numbers for AmeriBRrakes

News: 2022 TIA OTR Tire Conference to Offer 12 Educational Sessions

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service

News: Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Advertisement

on

Apollo Tyres Increases Use of Green Power for Chennai Facility

on

Nexen Tire Selected OE for 2022 Volkswagen Jetta

on

Vee Tyre and Rubber Recalls Certain Tri-Ace Pioneer Tires

on

Pirelli Reveals Three Pillars Behind 2022 Motorsport Season
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Stephanie Tires Corp.

Stephanie Tires Corp.
Contact: Isaac DargoltzPhone: 305-652-2200Fax: 305-652-7600
20213 N.E. 16th Pl., Miami FL 33179
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires
Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Brison Named President of Hankook Tire North America

News

Continental to Buy Natural Rubber Via Digital Trading Platform

People

Continental Appoints New Tire Heads for Asia, Europe
Connect
Tire Review Magazine