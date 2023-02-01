 Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainable Procurement - Tire Review Magazine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainable Procurement

Apollo Tyres underwent a three-stage assessment for the certification.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
apollo-chennai-india-plant-sustainability

Apollo Tyres’ raw material procurement process was validated by a third party recently for ISO 20400:2017 Sustainable Procurement standard. ISO 20400:2017 provides guidance to organizations, independent of their activity or size, on integrating sustainability within procurement. It is intended for stakeholders involved in, or impacted by, procurement decisions or processes, the company said.

Related Articles

“Sustainability is one of the key enablers of our Vision 2026,” said Sunam Sarkar, president and chief business officer, Apollo Tyres. “This is an important milestone in that journey. I would like to commend the corporate procurement and sustainability teams on achieving this within a short span of time. We believe that this is a great first step, and we intend to carry forward the rigor in alignment with our sustainability goals.”

The company’s procurement team has undertaken a rigorous process to realign existing practices, including the strategies, policies and processes, to embed sustainable procurement elements, Apollo Tyres said.

The validation exercise that started in August 2022 is a culmination of a three-stage assessment by TUV SUD auditors through onsite visits and virtual engagements with the relevant stakeholders.

You May Also Like

brake-bl-bench-lathe-hunter-engineering
DOT-CERTIFICATION-GRI-Tires
BKT website
Pirelli-Motorsport
News

Fortune Tires Debuts new US Dealer Website

Current Fortune dealers can access a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Fortune-Tires-new-website

Fortune Tires has launched its new website, www.fortunetireusa.com, for North American dealers and drivers. Since entering the North American market three years ago, Fortune Tires has provided passenger and light truck, truck and bus radial and specialty trailer tires to drivers across the continent.

The new website showcases Fortune Tires' commitment to quality and safety, the company said. The easy-to-navigate layout allows dealers to learn more about the company's products and find the right tire for their customers. In addition, the website includes a tire registration link, allowing consumers to register their tires in the event a recall should be necessary, Fortune Tires said. Current Fortune dealers can access a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Monro Q3 Results: Strength in Tire Sales, Midwest Growth Through Acquisitions

Monro also reported customers trading down to lower priced tires and deferring vehicle maintenance.

By Madeleine Winer
financial results
Point S Reveals Ambitious ‘500, 50, 5’ Growth Goal

The independent tire dealer network plans to have 500 stores in 50 states within five years.

By David Sickels
Point-S-Dealer-Meeting-Fireworks-1400
Pirelli Equips BMW i4 M50 with EV Tires

Pirelli has developed P Zero tires with Elect technology for BMW’s first fully electric car.

By Madeleine Winer
Pirelli-P-Zero-Elect_BMW-i4-M50
BKT’s Kershaw to Deliver Keynote at 2023 OTR Conference

The 68th annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference is Feb. 22-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

By Madeleine Winer
Doug-Kershaw-BKT

Other Posts

Goodyear Announces Cost Savings Actions

Goodyear said its Q4 results fell short of expectations given a significantly weaker industry backdrop.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Hankook Tire Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Lamborghini

Hankook Tire will be the exclusive tire and technical partner for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

By Christian Hinton
Off-Road Racer Jim Horne Joins Team Hercules

As a member of Team Hercules, Jim Horne will represent the brand as ambassadors at competitions and dealer and consumer events.

By Christian Hinton
Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety

This is the facility’s fourth STAR award, reflecting the company’s and
teammates’ commitment to a safe and healthy work environment.

By Christian Hinton