Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainable Procurement - Tire Review Magazine

Apollo Tyres’ raw material procurement process was validated by a third party recently for ISO 20400:2017 Sustainable Procurement standard. ISO 20400:2017 provides guidance to organizations, independent of their activity or size, on integrating sustainability within procurement. It is intended for stakeholders involved in, or impacted by, procurement decisions or processes, the company said.

“Sustainability is one of the key enablers of our Vision 2026,” said Sunam Sarkar, president and chief business officer, Apollo Tyres. “This is an important milestone in that journey. I would like to commend the corporate procurement and sustainability teams on achieving this within a short span of time. We believe that this is a great first step, and we intend to carry forward the rigor in alignment with our sustainability goals.”

The company’s procurement team has undertaken a rigorous process to realign existing practices, including the strategies, policies and processes, to embed sustainable procurement elements, Apollo Tyres said.

The validation exercise that started in August 2022 is a culmination of a three-stage assessment by TUV SUD auditors through onsite visits and virtual engagements with the relevant stakeholders.