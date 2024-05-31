Apollo Tires US opens new Atlanta, GA office

Apollo Tires US recently opened its new office in Atlanta. The company said this new office stands as the operational heart of the North American activities. Apollo Vice Chairman & Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar led the inauguration of the company’s new office in Atlanta’s King & Queen building.

“The opening of our new office in the iconic King & Queen building is not just a new address for us; it’s a beacon of our aspirations and a testament to our commitment to excellence,” Kanwar said. “As we continue to grow and serve our North American customers, we are reminded that every milestone like this is a step towards realizing our vision of being a leader in the tire industry, driven by innovation and customer satisfaction.”