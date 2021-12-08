Apollo Alnac 4G Tires Chosen as OE Fitment for Tata Punch

Apollo Alnac 4G tires were chosen as the OE fitment for Tata Motors newly launched mini SUV, Punch. Apollo Tyres will be the exclusive supplier to Tata Motors, for the top-end models of Punch, in the tire size 195/60 R16, the company said. It will also be OE fitted in the mid and lower-end models of this mini SUV, in the size 185/70 R15.

Apollo Alnac 4G tires, which have been customized to meet the requirements of the OEM, easily and precisely respond to any unexpected steering corrections, providing maximum driving safety, the company says. The unique mix of compounds ensures maximum traction and shorter braking distances on wet and dry surfaces. These tires, with a modern and sporty tread pattern, have been extensively tested at leading global test tracks such as IDIADA, Spain and ATP Papenburg, Germany, the company said.

Considering the aggressive pricing and strong build quality of this mini SUV, the top-end models of Tata Punch, where Apollo Tyres is the exclusive supplier, is expected to get maximum traction with Indian consumers, Apollo said.