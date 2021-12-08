Connect with us

Tires

Apollo Alnac 4G Tires Chosen as OE Fitment for Tata Punch

Apollo Tyres’ 4G tires will be available in size 185/70 R15 on Tata Motors’ mini SUV, Punch.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Apollo Alnac 4G tires were chosen as the OE fitment for Tata Motors newly launched mini SUV, Punch. Apollo Tyres will be the exclusive supplier to Tata Motors, for the top-end models of Punch, in the tire size 195/60 R16, the company said. It will also be OE fitted in the mid and lower-end models of this mini SUV, in the size 185/70 R15.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Apollo Alnac 4G tires, which have been customized to meet the requirements of the OEM, easily and precisely respond to any unexpected steering corrections, providing maximum driving safety, the company says. The unique mix of compounds ensures maximum traction and shorter braking distances on wet and dry surfaces. These tires, with a modern and sporty tread pattern, have been extensively tested at leading global test tracks such as IDIADA, Spain and ATP Papenburg, Germany, the company said.

Considering the aggressive pricing and strong build quality of this mini SUV, the top-end models of Tata Punch, where Apollo Tyres is the exclusive supplier, is expected to get maximum traction with Indian consumers, Apollo said.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Sorting Through Construction Tire Options

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Tires: Pirelli Unveils New Touring All-Season Tire For Sedans, Coupes

Commercial Tires: Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

Advertisement

on

Apollo Alnac 4G Tires Chosen as OE Fitment for Tata Punch

on

The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

on

Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

on

Pirelli Introduces 18-In. Tire for Trans Am Series
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Lykins Tire & Auto Service

Lykins Tire & Auto Service
Contact: Greg MaloneyPhone: 575-622-1900Phone: 575-627-1900Fax: 575-625-1900
120 N Garden Ave, Roswell NM 88203
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Vredestein Pinza A/T Apollo Tyres Vredestein Pinza A/T Apollo Tyres

Passenger/Light Truck

Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Commercial Tires

Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care
Nokian Tyres steer trailer tire Nokian Tyres steer trailer tire

Commercial Tires

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Sorting Through Construction Tire Options
Connect
Tire Review Magazine