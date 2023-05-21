 API Report Identifies Practices Related to Lubricant Sustainability

API's Technical Report 1533 defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The American Petroleum Institute (API) published its “API Technical Report (TR) 1533, Lubricants Life Cycle Assessment and Carbon Footprinting – Methodology and Best Practice,” which defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products. API said the purpose is to promote harmonization and consistency in the application of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Carbon Footprints of Products (CFP) across the lubricants industry.

“As sustainability has become a global focus across all industries, there is a need for the lubricants industry to have a clearly defined, consensus-based document capturing the broadly accepted terminology and methodology for life cycle analysis of lubricant products,” said API Senior Program Manager, Engine Oil Licensing and Certification System (EOLCS), Jeffrey Harmening. “Lubricant customers are increasingly asking lubricant marketers for sustainability metrics; developing guidelines for calculating metrics became a critical area for API to focus on as the industry seeks to reduce and evaluate greenhouse gas emissions.”

API said its TR 1533 lubricant-focused methodology will not only provide guidance for the lubricant producers, but also give customers additional confidence in the data they receive.

