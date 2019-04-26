News/Aperia Technologies
April 26, 2019

Aperia Technologies Earns 2019 Acterra Business Environmental Award

Aperia Technologies has received a 2019 Business Environmental Innovation Award from Acterra, a San Francisco Bay-area recognition program for sustainable business practices.

Aperia was honored in the Environmental Innovation category for its Halo Tire Inflator, a tire inflation solution for the commercial trucking industry. The award recognizes companies which have demonstrated exceptional environmental leadership or innovation.

Thirteen local companies and organizations reached the finals. The winners were selected from five different categories. Aperia Technologies will accept its award at an Acterra ceremony honoring the winners May 22 in San Francisco.

Used in heavy-duty trucks since 2015, the Halo is an automatic tire inflation system for trucks and trailers.

