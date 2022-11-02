Anyline Launches Tread Depth Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA

Anyline has launched a tire tread scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The company announced this innovation at a press conference held at the 2022 SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas this week.

The company says measuring tire tread wear requires dedicated analog or digital tools that technicians use to measure tire grooves physically, which is slow and tedious and breeds measurement inconsistencies and data-entry errors.

Anyline’s Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any standard mobile device at the tire tread to be measured. Using state-of-the-art computer vision and AI, a 3D model of each tread is created, resulting in a precise digital measurement that can be instantly stored and shared with customers, the company says. The solution can be integrated into workforce or consumer-facing apps, meaning that tire technicians and customers can start scanning tire treads without training and receive consistent, objective results.