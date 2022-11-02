fbpx
Anyline Launches Tread Depth Scanner for Smartphones at SEMA

Christian Hinton

Anyline has launched a tire tread scanner that works on any camera-enabled smartphone or mobile device. The company announced this innovation at a press conference held at the 2022 SEMA Show 2022 in Las Vegas this week.

The company says measuring tire tread wear requires dedicated analog or digital tools that technicians use to measure tire grooves physically, which is slow and tedious and breeds measurement inconsistencies and data-entry errors.

Anyline’s Tire Tread Scanner works by pointing the camera of any standard mobile device at the tire tread to be measured. Using state-of-the-art computer vision and AI, a 3D model of each tread is created, resulting in a precise digital measurement that can be instantly stored and shared with customers, the company says. The solution can be integrated into workforce or consumer-facing apps, meaning that tire technicians and customers can start scanning tire treads without training and receive consistent, objective results.

“Digitization has revolutionized automotive safety standards in the last decade, yet tire maintenance has stubbornly remained in the analog age,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder of Anyline. “The consequences are severe. According to the NHTSA, there were over 11,000 accidents on U.S. roads in the last year due to tire failures. At Anyline, we are replacing outdated manual measurements with digital data capture to make tire inspections easier, faster and safer for drivers.”

