Cincinnati Business Courier Recognizes Tire Discounters’ Anna Wood

The Cincinnati Business Courier has recognized Anna Wood, vice president and managing director of Tire Discounters, as one of the top-flight leaders in the region, with its annual Women Who Mean Business selection.

Anna works alongside Tire Discounters’ President and CEO Jamie Ward overseeing the day-to-day business. The company says she also provides hands-on management for several key initiatives including the management of Tire Discounter’s auto glass business, where she us using a growth and re-branding strategy intended to accelerate the business in the coming months. Additionally, Anna has served as the lead of Tire Discounter’s emerging e-commerce platform, directing this important channel’s growth and expansion plans. Anna also serves on the company’s Creative Council, providing strategic guidance on all marketing and advertising campaigns.

Anna also works alongside her two brothers, Steven Wood and Evan Wood, where all three second-generation leaders now direct key business units across Tire Discounters. Steven oversees the recently acquired Carriage House Car Wash division, and Evan, who started as a tire technician, is now working in various management roles across the business.