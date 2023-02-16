 AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell

Rick and Bill talk about what it means to continue the legacy of a family business.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down Rick Maxwell, president and owner of Cleveland-based United Motor Products.

Related Articles

Rick Maxwell is what some in this industry call a “lifer.” He’s been involved in the industry since he was about eight years old, working alongside his father, who began as an aftermarket salesman in 1965 for the originator of B’laster. 

“He worked for a couple of other companies in sales, and that’s how I got into it,” Maxwell said. “I was on the road with him staying in hotels, doing changeovers. … It was fun… after that he decided, ‘Hey, since I’m a sales guy, I want to own a parts store.’ So that’s what he did. He opened a couple of parts stores, so I got into working in a parts store.” 

Maxwell described his dad as a “serial entrepreneur” who was always thinking about the next thing, which is how they went from sales to parts store owners to making spark plugs. “I was making spark plug wires by hand, you know, with a vise and putting the terminals on. And we would take the orders in the morning from the customers, I’d build the sets, we’d deliver ’em next day out of our car. So, it was fun. It was working at home and again, hanging out with the family. It was good,” Maxwell said.

After about two years they moved into a small facility and developed a consolidated spark plug wireline, and according to Rick, this is when things took off. “We’ve kind of just kept moving and morphing into the next thing. So we did that for a while, and then we moved into a little bigger facility, about 10,000 square feet, and we were there for about 10 years and grew the business, and then we moved into where we’re at today.”

Today the company has a roughly 20,000-square-foot facility in Cleveland, Ohio, and another 10,000-square-foot facility in Bradenton, Florida, offering an extensive range of engine-centric products.

During the podcast, Rick and Bill also talk about: 

  • 0:53 Growing up in the family business;
  • 03:26 The origins of United Motor Products;
  • 04:41 What running a family business means to Rick;
  • 06:11 A look at UMP’s full product offering;
  • 07:11 The scoop on Rick’s other roles as a partner in Engine Technologies and United Manufacturing Services;
  • 07:33 How these three businesses work together;
  • 09:14 Changes in the marketplace today;
  • 11:43 The importance of staying nimble and agile;
  • 13:32 Rick’s take on the EV market;
  • 16:03 What’s next for UMP?
  • 18:54 The ever-popular Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

You May Also Like

TR-Whats-the-Deal-Featured-Open-Saturday
TR-Continental-Featured-Image-Sustainable-Tires2
RwtN Featured Image EP20
Garage Studio

Breaking Down EV Brake Jobs

How do EV brake jobs compare to their internal combustion engine counterparts?

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Remember those big “Ripley’s: Believe it or Not” books? As a kid, there was nothing better to read than those huge bibles of weirdness, oddities and craziness. Well, we have a submission for the “Believe it or Not” list – are you ready?

Believe it or not, many brake service procedures on electric and hybrid vehicles are the same as internal combustion vehicle brake procedures.

Read Full Article

More AMN Drivetime Video Posts
AMN Drivetime: MEMA Leaders Chat About the Future

In mid-November, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) made a major announcement about a new business structure to better position the organization and the vehicle supplier community for the future. The 118-year-old organization will now operate under one umbrella — MEMA — and will represent automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers with two groups: MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers

By Christian Hinton
Valvoline’s Roger England Joins the Latest AMN Drivetime Podcast

When asked if he was currently in his “dream job” as vice president and chief R&D officer for Valvoline, Roger England’s response says it all: Related Articles – Pronto Network President Featured on AMN Drivetime – AMN Drivetime Welcomes John Lussier of Tendeco – AMN Drivetime Chats with NTN’s Charles Harris [Video] “Heck yeah. I

By Christian Hinton
Pronto Network President Featured on AMN Drivetime

Robert Roos, president of the Pronto Automotive Distribution Network, is proof positive that recruitment and retention work in the aftermarket. As he shared in this AMN Drivetime podcast episode with Bill Babcox, he was recruited right out of high school. Related Articles – Nonprofit Changing Gears is Eliminating Transportation Inequities – How to Avoid Tire

By Christian Hinton
AMN Drivetime Welcomes John Lussier of Tendeco

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with John Lussier, president of Tendeco Sales Inc., under which the Litens brand resides. In the interview, the two executives talk about a variety of important industry issues – from supply chain challenges to sourcing, R&D, OE heritage, international business and

By Tire Review Staff

Other Posts

AMN Drivetime Welcomes Aftermarket Veteran Dave Caracci

Industry vet Dave Caracci says his training and education has come from the school of life.

By Christian Hinton
When You Should Change Tire Inflation Pressure on the Placard

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we explain when you should change pressure to suit your customer’s tire choice.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Inflation-placard-pressure-change
Educate Your Customers to Build a Trustworthy Relationship

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how tire dealers across the country build trust with customers.

By Christian Hinton
What Do Tire Wear Patterns Mean?

From previous videos, you know that tire tread wear patterns can be clues to other things going on with the vehicle. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we look at some suspension components that a tire’s tread might be sending a message about. Related Articles – Understanding Digital Vehicle Inspection Data with

By Madeleine Winer