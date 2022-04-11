Connect with us
Advertisement

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime Chats with NTN’s Charles Harris [Video]

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

A native of “Honeymoon City” Niagara Falls, New York, Charles Harris began his aftermarket career after graduating with degrees in both Business and Marketing from Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. An experienced sales executive, Harris has spent more than 30 years in the automotive aftermarket, holding executive management roles at such well-known names as Tenneco, Monroe, TMD Friction and ASC Airtex before joining NTN Bearing Corp.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Harris joined NTN in 2019 as the director of sales – automotive aftermarket, and in October 2021, he was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. In his tenure with NTN, he has overseen the restructuring of the automotive aftermarket sales team and the growth of NTN’s market share in the traditional automotive aftermarket, heavy-duty and fleet market channels.

Throughout his career, Charles has focused on the value of people and developing their ability to communicate and execute, which generates organizational growth. In the podcast, Harris shares that his work with his team is his proudest accomplishment: “I think my proudest achievement has to do with my people and the teams that I’ve built. When I look back now on some of the people and how they excelled under my leadership in the business – not only becoming just regional managers, being sales directors, being VPs within the industry – that’s what makes me most proud.”

Advertisement

In this exclusive AMN Drivetime interview, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Harris to learn more about what makes a great salesperson successful today, how to stay ahead of the curve, where Charles gets his motivation and more.

In this episode, Bill and Charles talk about:

  • 1:52 What makes a great salesman in the aftermarket today?
  • 2:48 Most memorable story from early days on the road
  • 5:25: How to stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-evolving industry
  • 6:30: Proudest moments in Charles’ career
  • 8:38 A closer look at the NTN sales and marketing team
  • 10:04 What motivates Charles to stay focused (spoiler alert: It’s his grandkids!)
  • 11:05 Drivetime’s new Lightning Round!

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN DriveTime: Creating parts that customers need

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime: MEMA’s Bill Long [video]

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With Sue Godschalk of Federated Auto Parts (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey (Video)

Advertisement

on

AMN Drivetime Chats with NTN’s Charles Harris [Video]

on

AMN Drivetime Podcast Welcomes NGK’s Brian Norko (video)

on

AMN Drivetime – AASA’S Paul McCarthy: It's Easy When You Care (video)

on

NA Williams' McCollum: My Commitment to the Aftermarket
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maxxis International USA

Maxxis International USA
Contact: Brian PhillipsPhone: 6784076700
545 Old Peachtree Rd., Suwanee GA 30024
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine