AMN Drivetime Welcomes John Lussier of Tendeco

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with John Lussier, president of Tendeco Sales Inc., under which the Litens brand resides. In the interview, the two executives talk about a variety of important industry issues – from supply chain challenges to sourcing, R&D, OE heritage, international business and more.

Having been born in Argentina and educated in Venezuela, Lussier says that experience has certainly helped him lead an international business; however, he points out that the continued value proposition of the “Made in the U.S.A.” still holds weight around the globe. “For me, personally, in my automotive career, it’s helped me a lot in understanding other cultures and how that might benefit and learn to work together. Obviously, it’s a very important thing,” Lussier said. Yet he also shared, “… having grown up in South America and then subsequently moved to the United States, I learned early on what it meant to be ‘made in the United States,’ because that translates into quality around the world.”

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill and John also dive into the following topics: Litens history and its involvement in the invention of the tensioner (0:56)

The vehicle technologies Lussier is keeping a close eye on today (4:25)

How growing up in Latin America informs Lussier’s his role as an international business leader today (6:36)

Just how many languages does Lussier speak? (8:08)

What “made in the U.S.A.” really means to Lussier (8:10)

How Litens manages today’s continuing supply chain challenges (9:23)

The importance of R&D and how Litens differentiates itself in the market (10:55)

Diving into the details of having “OE heritage” (13:09)

Funny stories from the road (14:40)

Funny stories from the road (14:40)

The popular and insightful Lightning Round (16:35)

