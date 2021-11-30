Connect with us
Advertisement

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN DriveTime: Creating parts that customers need

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It was Vange Proimos’ experience as a tech and shop owner that has informed much of his success as CEO of AP Emissions.
Advertisement

Returning from the first in-person AAPEX since 2019, AMN Drivetime host Bill Babcox sits down with Vange Proimos, CEO of AP Emissions, to talk about his journey from technician and shop owner to leading a privately owned, family run business. A well-known industry advocate for many years, it was Proimos’ experience as a technician and shop owner that has informed much of his success as business owner as well.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Right out of high school, Proimos and his brothers started in the gas station business, “when Jimmy Carter was president and the gas shortages were in effect. We really didn’t sell a lot of gas, so we got into auto repair and 24-hour towing, doing that for many years,” he said.

Eventually Vange and his brothers turned the business into a specialty muffler shop, and over a 10-year period grew the business to about 21 shops. After that, EPA laws were created for aftermarket converters and according to Proimos, “no one was really doing a good job at it from the installer’s point of view,” he says. “There were about 50 different kits to make it fit and the installer really wanted a direct fit converter.” So Proimos and his brothers began building catalytic converters, under the brand name CATCO.

Advertisement

From there, the Proimos brothers grew the catalytic converter business. They sold their muffler shops to their employees, and in 1998 purchased the aftermarket division of AP Emissions, in Goldsboro, North Carolina. In 2014, his brothers wanted to retire but Vange stayed on board and sold the business to a private equity (PE) firm, which consolidated AP with a brake business. A number of factors – including import tax duties and exploding precious metal costs – led the PE firm to sell the company and Proimos bought his beloved family business back. That was in September of 2020.

“It feels really good,” he says. “The people have really come out and helped us in every aspect.”

“Our whole goal is to understand what our customers want and need and how to get to their wants and needs,” he said. “And by doing that our company becomes successful because they buy more products, and we make more products and our people work harder. That’s how we look at it.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment
Advertisement

on

AMN DriveTime: Creating parts that customers need

on

AMN Drivetime: MEMA's Bill Long [video]
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Tires: Falken Tire Plans Three New Product Launches for 2022

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Petlas Tire USA

Contact: Sinan EvcanPhone: 330-309-1466
1201 E Market St STE418, Akron OH 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime: MEMA’s Bill Long [video]
Connect
Tire Review Magazine