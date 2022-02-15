Connect with us
Advertisement

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime – AASA’S Paul McCarthy: It’s Eay When You Care (video)

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

In this latest episode, AASA’s Paul McCarthy shares what it means to be passionate about what you do.
Advertisement

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox, we hear from Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of the Automotive Suppliers Association. A well-known figure on the aftermarket stage, we get to know a little more about Paul’s career path from helping his grandfather work on cars as a kid to now leading one of the aftermarket’s leading trade associations, and the interesting career choices in between.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In the interview, Bill and Paul discuss a range of topics from Paul’s natural affable speaking presence to his thoughts on EVs, Right to Repair, Biden administration policies affecting the aftermarket and more.

When asked what the secret is to being such a natural and authentic public speaker, McCarthy’s response only illustrates what a passionate and humble industry servant he is. McCarthy shares that it’s easy to talk about something you care about.

“My great blessing is that I get to work on behalf of the industry. I get to work on behalf of all of you, and this is an industry I’m passionate about. It’s a role I take very seriously,” he said. “The downside of course, is that I have thousands of bosses. The upside is that I have real purpose in my work and your listeners are that purpose. And it’s very motivating for us to try as a team here at AASA to champion the aftermarket industry, to support the aftermarket supplier community. So, I know I’m very blessed to get to serve in this role.”

Advertisement

In this episode, Bill and Paul dive into:

  • How Paul got his start in the automotive industry (00:48)
  • What was Paul’s very unique first real, paying job? We’ll give you a hint … can you say, “a hoy matey!” (02:45)
  • The secret to being a natural and authentic public speaker (04:08)
  • The value of strong relationships in the aftermarket and the mentors he’s worked with (05:44)
  • What’s on the horizon for AASA in 2022 and beyond (08:49)
  • Paul’s thoughts on the current administration and what policies will impact AASA members (13:25)
  • The “million-dollar question: Paul’s take on EV’s and the aftermarket’s level of preparedness for them (16:00)
  • Thoughts on Right to Repair (19:14)
  • Impressions from the return to AAPEX in 2020 (22:34)
  • One hobby Paul has that surprises his team members (24:52)

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With Sue Godschalk of Federated Auto Parts (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With Auto Care’s Bill Hanvey (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With NTN’s Kevin Judge (Video)

AMN Drivetime Video: AMN Drivetime With The Group’s Larry Pavey (Video)

Advertisement

on

AMN Drivetime – AASA’S Paul McCarthy: It's Eay When You Care (video)

on

NA Williams' McCollum: My Commitment to the Aftermarket

on

Dave Marsh of ACDelco: GM ‘Lifer,’ 32 Years in [VIDEO]

on

AMN DriveTime: Creating parts that customers need
Connect with us

Trending Now

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

TPMS: Hamaton Unveils U-Pro Hybrid NFC Sensor at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT USA Inc.

BKT USA Inc.
Contact: Leigh JohnstonPhone: 330-836-1090Fax: 330-836-1091
202 Montrose Avenue West, Suite 240, Copley OH 44321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine