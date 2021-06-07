Americana Tire and Wheel Rebrands with Kenda Tire Name

Americana Tire and Wheel (ATW) – Kenda Tire’s distribution arm serving the North American towable trailer, utility, RV, marine and agricultural industries – is relaunching as Kenda Americana Tire and Wheel. Changes to the brand include an updated logo, new website, revised catalog and updated email addresses.

Click Here to Read More

The company says that while the company’s look might have changed, they are not changing what defines their brand. The company remains the primary distributor of Kenda Loadstar and Karrier branded ST trailer tires which are engineered, designed and tested at the Kenda Technology Center in Akron, OH.

The new website for Kenda Americana Tire and Wheel will be updated on a regular basis with company news, new product offerings and the most recent company catalog, the company says.