American Pacific Recalls Some Gladiator X-Comp Tires

American Pacific Industries, Inc. (American Pacific) is recalling certain Gladiator X-Comp A/T tires, size LT285/75R16, Load Range E and with DOT date codes 0718 to 0420.

According to the NHTSA, due to a manufacturing issue, the sidewall may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

American Pacific will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. American Pacific has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact American Pacific customer service at 1-661-702-0988.