Momentum USA to Release New Part Numbers for AmeriBRrakes

Momentum USA, Inc. released new part numbers for its AmeriBrakes brake pad line. The part introductions add coverage to late-model vehicles such as Ford Transit 150, 250, and 350 (20-21), Volkswagen Jetta (19-21), Audi A3 Quattro (20), and Mercedes-Benz C300 (15-21).

AmeriBRAKES brake pads are 100% manufactured and distributed in North America, Momentum says. Each pad is designed, formulated and engineered to deliver the best braking for all makes and models, according to the company. They are designed using 100% copper-free formulations that meet and exceed 2025 regulations.

