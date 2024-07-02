 AME International introduces portable tire press for industrial tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

AME International introduces portable tire press for industrial tires

the company says this tool now supports a range of multi-piece industrial tire assemblies.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
AME-Portable-Tire-Press

AME International released its new portable tire press for industrial tires (product number 71750). Originally designed for Michelin tubeless bead seal tires, the company says this tool now supports a range of multi-piece industrial tire assemblies, including 8-, 10- and 12-in. applications.

Related Articles

“The launch of the portable tire press exemplifies AME International’s mission to innovate and provide high-quality solutions that address the needs of our diverse customer base,” said Keith Jarman, president of AME International. “Industrial tires are still a small part of most commercial dealers’ overall business, but more dealers are handling them.  This new twist on an old solution will pay dividends to any dealer servicing these assemblies.”

You May Also Like

Charles-Curlee-Tire-Discounters
GT-Radial-team-female-driver
Monro-Sustainability
award-stock
News

FCS Automotive releases 42 new part numbers

FCS said its new parts cover applications including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80 and more.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
FCS-42-part-Numbers

FCS Automotive has released 42 new part numbers covering some of the most popular applications on the road today, including the Audi Q5, Ford Ranger, Genesis G80, Honda Accord, Hyundai Accent, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Optima, Lexus GX470, Nissan Maxima, Ram 2500, Toyota Rav4 and more, including:

8 Complete Strut Assemblies (936,389 vehicles in operation);

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Cosmo Tires, TGI hold second annual Car & Truck Show

A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out.

By Christian Hinton
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show
Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

The tires-as-a-service offering combines Goodyear’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-fleet-management-subcription-1400
PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products
Akebono expands disc brake pad product lines

Akebono has expanded its ProACT and Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 11 new part numbers.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT

Other Posts

Hunter Harsh Duty Alignment Rack: White Glove Installation

The RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option is built for the Rust Belt with a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion.

By Tire Review Staff
hunter-harsh-duty
Nokian Tyres, POWDR to plant trees for season passes sold in 2024

It’s the fourth year the companies have partnered with One Tree Planted to help protect scenic areas impacted by deforestation.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-POWDR-Sapling
Litens Aftermarket introduces new tensioner technology

A new Easy Button latch featuring ‘Technician Assist Pin’ technology enables tensioner replacement to be done by a single technician, the company said.

By Christian Hinton
Litens-new-technology-1400
Continental names head of automotive aftermarket & original equipment services

Stefan Feder’s responsibilities will include the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Stefan-Feder-1400