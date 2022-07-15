Connect with us
General Tire Altimax RT45

Tires

General Tire’s AltiMAX RT45 Ready to Order

Avatar

General Tire recently launched its new all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers.

Developed for year-round driving with confident handling in all conditions, this tire comes complete with the Replacement Tire Monitor and Visual Alignment Indicators, which aid in detecting tire wear, the company says. The AltiMAX RT45 ranges in size from 14-20-in. rim diameter, and offers an expansive size lineup with 136 sizes, covering more than 85% of the segment.

Backed by up to a 75,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and 45-day trial period, the AltiMAX RT45 is ready to order now.

