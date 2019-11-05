News/SEMA
Alpio Barbara Recognized as 2019 Top Shop Winner at TIA Industry Honors Event

Mary-Alpio
Pictured are Tire Review Editor Mary DellaValle and Alpio Barbara, owner of Redwood General Tire and recipient of this year’s Top Shop award.

Alpio Barbara, owner of Redwood General Tire in Redwood City, California, was recognized as Tire Review’s 2019 Top Shop winner during the 2019 Tire Industry Honors Ceremony at SEMA Nov. 4.

Mary DellaValle, Tire Review editor, presented him this year’s trophy.

“The Top Shop Award, presented by Coats, recognizes the extraordinary independent tire dealers whose business practices reflect the utmost in quality, innovation, service excellence and professionalism, and whose team members work to ensure that customers return to their dealership with confidence and trust — time and time again,” DellaValle said. “Alpio certainly exemplifies the fine qualities and characteristics of a Top Shop.”

Alpio
Alpio Barbara, owner of Redwood General Tire in California, accepts his Top Shop trophy from Tire Review.

Top Shop award winners and finalists epitomize excellence in key business attributes, such as customer service and retention, employee engagement, training and education, marketing and promotion, professional standards of conduct, appearance, business management, community involvement and growth and achievement.

