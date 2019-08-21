Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists Partners with the Meineke Dealers Association

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists (AWRS) has partnered with the Meineke Dealers Association as the preferred alloy wheel repair service provider for all Meineke Car Care Centers in the U.S. and Canada.

As the preferred vendor, AWRS’ network of more than 400 certified technicians will provide select wheel refinishing and straightening services onsite at Meineke Car Care Center locations. Additionally, AWRS will offer offsite wheel remanufacturing services for wheels with extensive damage, special finishes and custom color change services.