Alligator sens.it TPMS Sensors Now Cover Toyota Supra

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the recently re-launched 5th generation Toyota Supra and provides the full array of OE functionalities included in this new sports car.

Click Here to Read More

This car is one of a growing number of Toyota vehicles that can Auto Learn TPMS sensors. Unlike other vehicles that must be initialized into learning mode using the TPMS reset button, the car’s system should automatically learn the changes after driving for a few minutes, and it should update the tire pressures on the control display.

If the new settings aren’t detected automatically, then they can be inputted manually on the Toyota Supra Command menu. The process is complete once the tires change from gray to green in the display.

The sensor also supports the system’s location-specific status of the tires. Certain models can also show the current tire temperatures on the display.

Regardless of the tool you use to program Alligator TPMS sensors, this new vehicle should be available for programming after you complete the latest update.