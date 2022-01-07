Alligator Sens.It TPMS Covers New Mazda Vehicles With Auto-Learning

Click Here to Read More

Most Mazda vehicles used indirect TPMS for a few years, but new models come equipped with direct

systems, Alligator says. Another new feature is highline systems – the dash shows the pressure for each tire instead of simply a low-tire warning light.

The sensor also supports location detection, so that when rotating tires, there’s no need to reset the system

manually. Technicians simply follow the same procedure as auto-learning and the display will show the new locations on the dash after driving for a few minutes.

By continuing to use Alligator sens.it RS sensors, Alligator says shops will be working with a part that supports the full range of OE features which will make jobs easier and reduce unnecessary downtime in bays for

TPMS learning or sensor issues.