Alligator Sens.It TPMS Covers New Mazda Vehicles With Auto-Learning

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover Mazda vehicles with highline TPMS.
Most Mazda vehicles used indirect TPMS for a few years, but new models come equipped with direct
systems, Alligator says. Another new feature is highline systems – the dash shows the pressure for each tire instead of simply a low-tire warning light.
The sensor also supports location detection, so that when rotating tires, there’s no need to reset the system
manually. Technicians simply follow the same procedure as auto-learning and the display will show the new locations on the dash after driving for a few minutes.
By continuing to use Alligator sens.it RS sensors, Alligator says shops will be working with a part that supports the full range of OE features which will make jobs easier and reduce unnecessary downtime in bays for
TPMS learning or sensor issues.
When replacing OEM sensors with aftermarket sensors, Alligator says the RS series TPMS sensors
will provide all the functionality the vehicle delivers, regardless of the tool you use to program
Alligator TPMS sensors.