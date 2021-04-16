Alligator Sens.it TPMS Now Covers GM Trailer TPMS Option

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors can now be used on the trailer wheels for late-model GM trucks that are equipped with the trailer TPMS option.

A new feature for certain models of the current generation of Chevrolet Silverado & GMC Sierra (2019-2021 1500 & 2020-2021 HD) is an option for monitoring the tire pressure of the trailer wheels on the dash of the truck.

Trucks with the trailer TPMS option come with additional sensors for four trailer wheels, but if more are needed (for a 6-wheel trailer) or if the owner needs to sync more than one trailer to the truck (can accommodate up to five separate trailers), then the Silverado trailer/Sierra trailer option on the sens.it application or the same vehicle menu on the hand-held TPMS tool can be used to program sensors for the trailer.