Alligator Sens-It TPMS Now Covers 2017-2021 Ford Super-Duty Trucks

Alligator sens.it RS universal TPMS sensors now cover the fourth-generation, Ford Super Duty pick-up trucks (2017-2021 F-250 & F-350). The trucks are part of a growing number of Ford vehicles with advanced auto-learning technology. The tire-pressure sensors work with the ABS system to automatically locate and store new sensor IDs quickly, so the driving time can be reduced after installing new parts, the company said.

If no scan tool is available for manual sensor ID registration, then simply park the truck for 20 minutes, then drive it until the pressures for the new tires show up on the display. Using sensors that have an auto-learning feature is especially helpful for DIYers that install wheels themselves but don’t have access to a scan tool for new sensor ID registration and for wheel shops that rely on the end-users to handle the TPMS learning process, Alligator said.

The sensor also supports location detection, so when rotating tires, there’s no need to reset the system manually – follow the same procedure as auto-learning and the display will show the new locations on the dash after driving for a few minutes.